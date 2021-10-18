Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt Sells 2,000 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.25.
Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About Simpson Manufacturing
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.
