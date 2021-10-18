Simulations Plus (SLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $802.30 million, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

