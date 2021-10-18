Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Up 27.0% in September

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

