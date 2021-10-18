SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE SPNT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,204. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

