SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts expect SITE Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.