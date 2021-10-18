SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 52-Week High at $212.12

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.12 and last traded at $211.78, with a volume of 1590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.28.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average of $183.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.