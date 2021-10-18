Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Reaches $25.64 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $25.64 million and $503,516.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,646.54 or 0.99804726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.54 or 0.06042924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023849 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

