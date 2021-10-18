Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 229,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 395,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$99.75 million and a PE ratio of -65.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

In other Skyharbour Resources news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$43,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,670. Also, Director Jordan Trimble sold 89,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$55,749.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,862.50. Insiders sold a total of 366,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,855 over the last ninety days.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

