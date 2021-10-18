SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

