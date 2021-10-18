SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 7.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.16. 3,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,682,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SM Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 475,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

