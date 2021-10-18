Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00041525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00194272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.