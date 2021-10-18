Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $21,099.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $21,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. 1,109,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,432. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
