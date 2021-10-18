Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $21,099.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $21,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. 1,109,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,432. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.