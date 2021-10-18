Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 1,893 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $142,997.75.

On Friday, August 13th, Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68.

SNAP stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. 33,029,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,835,516. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 102.9% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 454.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

