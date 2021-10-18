Snetwork (SNET) Price Hits $0.0036

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Snetwork has a market cap of $847,574.44 and approximately $160,115.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snetwork has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00197460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,654,586 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

