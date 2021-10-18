Snowball (SNOB) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $402,420.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.69 or 0.99985707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.05995760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,816,187 coins and its circulating supply is 8,646,709 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

