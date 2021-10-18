Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €25.00 at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCGLY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

SCGLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,058. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

