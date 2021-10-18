Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €25.00 at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCGLY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
SCGLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,058. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
