Soda Coin (SOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.68 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $39.55 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00196436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

