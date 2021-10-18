Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.83 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Solanium has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $107.83 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00066437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00102317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.13 or 1.00138135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.05 or 0.06091086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023541 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

