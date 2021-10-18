Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.
Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,233. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87.
In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.