Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,233. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

