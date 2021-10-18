South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 52-Week High at $213.95

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 213.95 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 44644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.73).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on South32 from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.53. The company has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.79%.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

