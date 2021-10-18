Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $42.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 12.3% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $42,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after buying an additional 328,247 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,155. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

