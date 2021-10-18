Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWN. Truist upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.
Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.