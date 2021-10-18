Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWN. Truist upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

