Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s previous close.
SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
