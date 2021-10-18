Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

