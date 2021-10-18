Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

