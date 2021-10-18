Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.