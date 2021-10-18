Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

