Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

