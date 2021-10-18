Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOVO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

