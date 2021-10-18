Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

