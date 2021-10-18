Space Cow Boy (SCB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 4,420.4% higher against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $210,794.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $33.60 or 0.00054274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00041582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00194446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

