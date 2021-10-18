SparkPoint Fuel Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.67 million and $450,475.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00102424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.90 or 0.99992179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.91 or 0.06005696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023861 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

