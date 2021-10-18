SparksPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $38,215.08 and $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,672,519 coins and its circulating supply is 10,441,736 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

