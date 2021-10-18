SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.33 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average of $168.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

