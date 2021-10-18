SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average is $168.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

