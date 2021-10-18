SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $43.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

