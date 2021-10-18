SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 156,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,149,147 shares.The stock last traded at $75.51 and had previously closed at $74.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,777,000 after buying an additional 1,294,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 562,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,041,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after buying an additional 252,311 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

