SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.44

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.44 and last traded at $108.44, with a volume of 63454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

