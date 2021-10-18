Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00089853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00372049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012645 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00034202 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

