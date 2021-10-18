Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

