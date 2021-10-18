Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,770.69

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $41,770.69 and approximately $5,782.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00296791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

