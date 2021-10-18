Spendcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $723.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00197205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00089434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

