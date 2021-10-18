Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

About Spheria Emerging Companies

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

