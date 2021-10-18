Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNMSF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.50. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

