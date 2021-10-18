Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNMSF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.50. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

