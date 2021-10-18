Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $225.15

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.15 and last traded at $225.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

SPXSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.