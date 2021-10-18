Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.63 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRC. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

