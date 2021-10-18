Sport and Leisure Price Hits $0.19 (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $128.77 million and approximately $867,859.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

