Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $344,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,131,821. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $126.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -274.57 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.