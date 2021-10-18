Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.11 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

