SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,952 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,034.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 129,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

