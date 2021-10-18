STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of STAAR Surgical worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STAA. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 273.55 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.